Falcons agree to contract with David Onyemata

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2023, 1:12 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles
Getty Images

Almost immediately after the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata found his new team.

Onyemata has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with $24.5 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Onyemata was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Saints who has spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans. For the last six years in New Orleans his position coach has been Ryan Nielsen, who is now the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Last year Onyemata started all 17 games for the Saints, and the Falcons view him as a starter who should make an impact on their defensive front this season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.