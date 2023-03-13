Falcons re-sign Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

Getty Images

The Falcons re-signed punter Bradley Pinion to a three-year deal, the team announced Monday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s worth $8.65 million.

Pinion, 29, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal a year ago and was scheduled to become a free agent this week.

He also handled kickoff responsibilities and served as holder for Younghoe Koo on extra points and field goals.

The Falcons also recently re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough, assuring that all three specialists return for 2023.

In 2022, Pinion averaged a career-high 45.9 yards per punt on 62 punts, including 23 inside the 20-yard-line. Pinion also had a career-long 73-yard punt in Week 3 against Seattle, marking the third-longest punt in franchise history.

He originally entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the 49ers in 2015 and has appeared in 128 games over eight seasons with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Falcons. He has averaged 43.9 yards per punt (39.8 net average) on 564 punts, including 196 inside the 20-yard line.