For Lamar Jackson, discussions with teams officially can’t start until Wednesday

At noon ET, free agency begins — as it relates to unrestricted free agents. For others, the process remains delayed until the league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

As noted in a Q&A circulated moments ago by the NFL, “The two-day negotiating period applies only to prospective unrestricted free agents. It does not apply to players who have received, or who may receive, a required tender applicable to the 2023 League Year (e.g., Exclusive Rights Players, Restricted Free Agents, Franchise Players or Transition Players).”

The biggest name this year that falls into the latter category belongs to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson can’t speak to anyone, and no one can speak to Jackson, until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Complicating matters for Jackson and interested teams is that he continues to represent himself. Interested teams will have to track him down. The NFL Players Association could be the most effective conduct for communication.

Then, Jackson and an interested team will have to negotiate a contract. Based on Baltimore’s experience with Jackson, that may be an insurmountable challenge. Unless a team is willing to show up with an offer sheet that gives Jackson everything he wants.

Next comes the question of whether he signs an offer sheet, or whether the Ravens and the prospective team work out a trade. If an offer sheet is signed, the Ravens will have five business days to match it, or to not match it.

Regardless of how it plays out, nothing officially can happen until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. That’s when a team will, or won’t, make a play for the 2019 NFL MVP.

If a new team is willing to flesh out a potential trade, those conversations can happen at any time. With permission of the Ravens, another team could negotiate with Jackson. As of Wednesday, a global deal could be executed.

There’s currently no indication that any team is actively negotiating with the Ravens on a potential trade. There’s currently no indication that any specific team will be pursuing him. Soon, we’ll know whether anyone will, or won’t, make a serious play for his services.

15 responses to “For Lamar Jackson, discussions with teams officially can’t start until Wednesday

  1. For my Ravens sake, let’s hope there’s a bidding war from dumb/desperate teams. He’s never gonna win with his arm. More importantly he’s lost a step and the locker room.

  2. Penny wise, pound foolish for representing yourself. I’m an attorney and I’m not presumptuous enough to think I know how to play quarterback better than someone doing it for his whole life: he should have the same respect for agents.

  3. Lamar getting advice from the Platers union is the worst thing that could happen to him. He will get screwed for not having a real agent. The Ravens will be happy to collect the 2 1st round picks and not have to worry about all this drama. Great job dysfunctional Browns for creating this nightmare for all the other owners! I see all the owners vote Haslam out.

  4. I would think LeMar is being discriminated against by the NFL because he is his own agent. I hope he files suit against Goodell and the colluding owners.

  5. radiologyken says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:43 am
    For my Ravens sake, let’s hope there’s a bidding war from dumb/desperate teams. He’s never gonna win with his arm. More importantly he’s lost a step and the locker room.
    __________________________________

    Not sure where you get your intel from, but Lamar has full support in the locker room and amongst other players across the league. Never gonna win with his arm? Who cares as long as he wins. I just saw Mahomes win a SB passing under 200 yards and his big plays, including the playoffs were with his legs. And the losing QB, did it with his legs the entire season. Before you totally crap on his passing game, let’s get him some receivers. It sure did a lot for Burrow, Allen and Hurts. And don’t get me started on the Ravens offense, what a joke. Can’t beat cover zero?

  6. “That’s when a team will, or won’t, make a play for the 2019 NFL MVP.”
    ————–

    I’m surprised that there hasn’t been any talk about trying to sign the 2015 or 2016 MVPs. For as much as people cite LJ’s award four years ago, you’d think that it alone makes a player worth having, at whatever price he demands.

  7. smarterthanmost says:
    March 13, 2023 at 11:59 am
    I would think LeMar is being discriminated against by the NFL because he is his own agent. I hope he files suit against Goodell and the colluding owners

    Please tell me how the owners are colluding?? Because other owners are smarter than the Haslams and not giving this QB a guaranteed $50+ million/yr contract?? Good luck providing that in a Court of law….. he’s worth maybe a $40 million/4 year deal at the most….

  8. I would be greatly amused if the Ravens bring in a decent qb and the other teams refuse to give LJ his asking price… Even more so if LJ has to sign for LESS than what he originally was offered by the Ravens…

  9. “Smarter”. The Ravens completed a contract with Roquan Smith, Smith acted as his own agent and negotiated a contract acceptable to both sides! Your argument doesn’t hold true. LAMAR. Is getting bad info and advice from the players Union!

  10. That is one stubborn dude. Not saying he doesn’t study film and dedicate himself to perfecting his craft but if he did these things with the same zeal as wanting to represent himself, the dude would be the first player to go undefeated for his career.

  11. Ravens are a smart organization. They are betting somebody out there will give him a long term deal and the Ravens get two first round picks. Ravens will not sign him to a long term deal and especially a guaranteed deal. Lamar is overrated and a gimicky QB. The NFL is a passing league. I don’t expect him to age well and could see him out of the league in a few years. Buyer beware as somebody is going to give him a contract that will soon be an albatross contract.

  12. “Then, Jackson and an interested team will have to negotiate a contract. Based on Baltimore’s experience with Jackson, that may be an insurmountable challenge.”
    _____________

    This is absolutely untrue. Baltimore GM DeCosta specifically stated that he and Lamar have been been talking.

  14. kurtlaughlin says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:09 pm
    “That’s when a team will, or won’t, make a play for the 2019 NFL MVP.”
    ————–

    I’m surprised that there hasn’t been any talk about trying to sign the 2015 or 2016 MVPs. For as much as people cite LJ’s award four years ago, you’d think that it alone makes a player worth having, at whatever price he demands.
    ________________

    I’m surprised that someone like you even acknowledges that Lamar was the MVP. Lamar’s haters are so threatened by a Black man being the first ever unanimous MVP.

  15. As a Ravens fan I just want this scenario to have closure. I wish the best for Lamar and my team, but not at the expense of the other.

