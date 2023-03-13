Giants agree to terms with Bobby Okereke

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants
The Giants are set to make an addition to their linebacking corps.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with former Colt Bobby Okereke. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year, $40 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Okereke joined the Colts as a 2019 third-round pick and he started 33 games on defense over the last two seasons. He had 283 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries the last two years.

The Giants re-signed Jarrad Davis, but Jaylon Smith and Landon Collins are both free agents and that leaves an opening for Okereke to fill on Wink Martindale’s defense in 2023.

2 responses to “Giants agree to terms with Bobby Okereke

  2. Oh boy. Another year of ineptitude. They already have a QB that probably is below average I. The end and still haven’t done anything to help him out. They will probably get stuck with bringing Odell back who is maybe a second WR on most teams these days. Teams will double him and Daniel will have to run for his life because he certainly can’t read a defense.

