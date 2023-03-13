Inside the Ben Powers deal

Getty Images

Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers cashed in on Monday, with a four-year, $52 million deal to join the Broncos.

Here’s a look at the details of the deal, which will become official on Wednesday (barring a change of heart).

1. Signing bonus: $13 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $12 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $11.49 million, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The amount becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

5. 2026 roster bonus: $500,000, due on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

6. 2026 base salary: $11.99 million.

7. 2025-26 per-game roster bonuses: $30,000 per game; $510,000 per year.

It’s basically a two-year, $27 million deal — with all of it fully guaranteed. It’s up to the Broncos whether to continue in 2025 and 2026.