Inside the Jimmy Garoppolo three-year, $72.75 million deal

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has left the 49ers for the Raiders. The move to Las Vegas becomes official on Wednesday. When it does, here’s a look at the details of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $11.25 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2024 roster bonus: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed on the fifth day after contract execution.

5. 2024 base salary: $11.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2024 league year.

6. 2025 base salary: $22.5 million, non-guaranteed.

7. 2023-25 workout bonuses: $220,000 per year.

8. 2023-26 per-game roster bonuses: $90,000 per game; $1.53 million per year.

The deal also includes up to $1.5 million in playing time and playoffs incentives each year.

It’s a three-year, $72.75 million deal. The contract carries an annual average of $24.25 million.

The contract has $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $11.25 million that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day after signing. That’s a real guarantee of $33.75 million.

But it can be a one-year deal, $24.25 million deal with $11.25 million in 2024 guarantees that likely would be subject to offset.

The per-game roster bonuses are significant, and they reflect the reality that he has missed a lot of time over the years.

The deal, which further carves out the current middle class for veteran NFL quarterbacks, definitely doesn’t take the Raiders out of the mix for a quarterback in the draft. They have the seventh overall selection.