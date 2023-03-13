Jameis Winston will remain with Saints

Getty Images

Derek Carr is set to be the new starting quarterback in New Orleans, but the Saints will have a familiar face as their backup.

Jameis Winston told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he was finalizing a deal to remain with the Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

Winston was due to make $12.8 million this season and word late last week that the Saints were talking to him about remaining with the team after taking a pay cut. With chairs getting filled around the league, Winston opted to stay in a familiar spot.

Winston started the first three games of the 2022 season, but was replaced by Andy Dalton after hurting his back and he never got back into the lineup.