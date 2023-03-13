Jartett Stidham agrees to sign with Broncos

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Broncos are bringing in a quarterback from a division rival.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jarrett Stidham has agreed to sign with Denver on a two-year deal worth $10 million.

The contract includes $5 million guaranteed and $4 million more in upside.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Stidham spent his first three seasons with the Patriots before the Raiders traded for him last May. That reunited Stidham with former Patriots offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

Stidham started the last two games of the 2022 season when Las Vegas elected to bench Derek Carr. Stidham completed 64 percent of his passes for 584 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in those contests along with 84 84 yards rushing.

Stidham was thought of as a potential bridge to whoever Las Vegas picks to be its next quarterback. But with Stidham signing with the Broncos, Jimmy Garoppolo may be the best option for a player who is already familiar with McDaniels and his offensive system.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Jartett Stidham agrees to sign with Broncos

  1. Can’t blame him, he was making less then 1 million per year with the Raiders.

  6. So now the Raiders have no one at QB? Moving up in the draft and signing Jimmy G? Garapolo could have some leverage here.

  9. Even Mcdaniel’s hand picked darling doesnt want to be around him. My Raiders are in shambles, its not to late to fire mcdaniels and save the franchise.. Doubt we land any meaningful free agents at this point.

  10. Remember when the Tommy cult was trying to flex on Belichick in December for letting Stidham walk? Good fun, good times. 🙂

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.