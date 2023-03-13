Jason Kelce will play in 2023

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 12:46 PM EDT
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
Eagles center Jason Kelce‘s wait to make a decision about the 2023 season didn’t generate the kind of attention that a certain quarterback has generated in recent weeks and Aaron Rodgers now has the spotlight all to himself because Kelce has announced his plans.

Kelce will be back for another season in Philadelphia.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

Kelce has been with the Eagles since 2011 and he has started every game the team has played since the start of the 2015 season. He is 13 games away from passing David Akers for the most games in franchise history, although defensive end Brandon Graham could get there first as he has played two more games than Kelce and has re-signed with the Eagles for 2023.

10 responses to “Jason Kelce will play in 2023

  3. Kelce is the heart and soul of this team. It will be a sad day for sure where he does retire but that is not today.

  5. If I was him I’d stick around for 2023.
    The Eagles have some chance of a super bowl, even if less than last year.

    If he was on the Rams then yes, I could see retiring

  7. Best center in the world and walk-in HOFer. But he won’t walk in to Canton, he’ll pull left, blow past a DE and pancake a LB.

    Kelce, once again, will be part of the #1 OL in NFL. To borrow a line from Mark Twain: “The reports of the Eagles death have been exaggerated.”

  10. Kelce’s return is great news for the Eagles, as he is the heart of the O-line and it allows the team to get Cam Jurgen’s plugged in at the vacant guard spot to gain a year of real game experience before sliding in to take over at center. It also means the Eagles really don’t need to focus any assets on the offensive line this year and can use their draft capital and any FA signings to backfill the defensive losses.

    Now the only question is cost and timing of when he signs a 1 year deal.

