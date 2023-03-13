Jason Kelce will play in 2023

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce‘s wait to make a decision about the 2023 season didn’t generate the kind of attention that a certain quarterback has generated in recent weeks and Aaron Rodgers now has the spotlight all to himself because Kelce has announced his plans.

Kelce will be back for another season in Philadelphia.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

Kelce has been with the Eagles since 2011 and he has started every game the team has played since the start of the 2015 season. He is 13 games away from passing David Akers for the most games in franchise history, although defensive end Brandon Graham could get there first as he has played two more games than Kelce and has re-signed with the Eagles for 2023.