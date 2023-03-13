Jessie Bates to sign four-year deal with Falcons

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jessie Bates has found a new home.

Bates has agreed to a four-year contract with the Falcons, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $64 million with $23 million due to him in the first year.

Bates was a Bengals second-round pick in 2018 and became an immediate starter for the club.

Cincinnati used the franchise tag to keep Bates last year. While Bates skipped the offseason program and much of training camp before signing the franchise tender, he still played all 16 of Cincinnati’s games in 2022 (the team’s Week 17 matchup with Buffalo was canceled), he recorded a career-high four interceptions along with eight passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Bates now becomes a key player for Atlanta’s defense. In 79 career contests, he’s recorded 14 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.

Last year, the Bengals selected safety Daxton Hill at No. 31 overall in the draft. He played just 131 defensive snaps in 15 games as a rookie.

9 responses to “Jessie Bates to sign four-year deal with Falcons

  2. At least he’ll be out of conference. Was worried when he was linked to the Browns

  4. Can’t blame the man for chasing the cash. Too bad he has probably played in his last playoff game.

  5. I’d be a lot more worried if Lou was gone too but I have complete trust in him to fill the holes and coach them up.

  6. Couldn’t spend that much on a safety and Bell is soon to be 29. Love both of them, but hopefully the Bengals have some sort of back-up plan in addition to Dax Hill replacing one of them.

  8. Damn, i hope the Bengals have a plan for the defensive backfield. If Eli Apple is the star DB its gonna be a long year.

