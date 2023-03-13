Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
The Raiders have found another quarterback.

Las Vegas is signing Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is for three years and worth $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed.

After spending the last six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels — his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots.

Garoppolo was widely expected to be traded or released before the 2022 season began. But his offseason shoulder surgery was one reason teams were not as interested as San Francisco might have wanted, as Garoppolo wasn’t fully cleared in time for the offseason program.

The 49ers and Garoppolo agreed to a re-worked contract for Garoppolo to be San Francisco’s backup and he ended up playing almost right away when Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week Two.

But Garoppolo suffered what ended up being a season-ending foot injury of his own in the Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.

In 11 appearances last season, Garoppolo completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo seems likely to begin the season as Las Vegas’ starter. But the Raiders also seem likely to target a quarterback at No. 7 overall in this year’s draft.

Garoppolo, 31, was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and spent his first three seasons with the club. He was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2017 campaign.

21 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders

  2. I don’t have a problem with Josh McD chaining his coaching future to Garoppolo’s health! In fact, I love it!

  4. No difference between him and carr.
    At least carr is available to play , unlike jimmy glass.

  5. With Jimmy’s penchant for “Vegas-style entertainers”, this signing was inevitable.

  6. Weirdest QB tenure in team history, and the 49ers have had some pretty messed up quarterback eras.

  7. 3 years, $67.5 million – great deal for the Raiders. Did not break the bank.

  9. Jimmy Garoppolo will be injured before halftime of the first game.

  10. Jimmy G. and Josh McDaniels were supposed to work together in New England and he was supposed to be the future of the Patriots, until Brady complained to Kraft about being pushed out by Belichick for Jimmy G. Let’s see how they work together in Vegas

  11. uhggg, thats so much money. Go get a rookie and genuinely rebuild. Grap never makes it through a season. Only someone as braindead as Mcdaniels thinks Grap is an upgrade over Carr.

  13. Excellent signing by the Raiders. Garoppolo may not be spectacular, but he will not lose games for them.

  14. Hallelujah! Happy for Jimmy! Go show the world what you are capable of with the right coaching staff that matches your potential.

  15. For crying out loud BAL, retract the franchise tag NOW so you can start building a team. You could’ve had Garoppolo and kept Calais. Who’s next just so you can keep your fingers crossed for two 1st’s?

  16. Perfect fit and decently priced contract. Really tough division though.

    And I don’t think the Raiders do this if they get a QB at 7. Could trade back and get more picks for defensive help. Like all defense. With Jacobs, Adams, Waller, and a decent OL they should focus on DEF in the draft.

  18. As a Raiders fan this was expected. Not exciting, gets hurt constantly. Contract is fair for his level of play and availability. Hope this means we go defense or o line in the draft.

  19. metitometin says:
    March 13, 2023 at 2:06 pm
    Jimmy G. and Josh McDaniels were supposed to work together in New England and he was supposed to be the future of the Patriots, until Brady complained to Kraft about being pushed out by Belichick for Jimmy G.
    ______________

    A mythical yarn that has never been proven nor acknowledged by anyone who would have any knowledge of the situation.

  20. Derek Carr off the table
    Jimmy G off the table
    Mike White off the table

    Jets fans gettin’ a little tight? All those eggs in one slightly crazy and totally egomaniacal bucket. sounds scary

    clocks ticking.

  21. So do they draft a QB first round as well? Would think so. Raiders D isn’t anything to write home about, so not sure what they expect if they’re asking Jimmy to outscore teams.

