Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders

The Raiders have found another quarterback.

Las Vegas is signing Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is for three years and worth $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed.

After spending the last six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels — his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots.

Garoppolo was widely expected to be traded or released before the 2022 season began. But his offseason shoulder surgery was one reason teams were not as interested as San Francisco might have wanted, as Garoppolo wasn’t fully cleared in time for the offseason program.

The 49ers and Garoppolo agreed to a re-worked contract for Garoppolo to be San Francisco’s backup and he ended up playing almost right away when Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week Two.

But Garoppolo suffered what ended up being a season-ending foot injury of his own in the Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.

In 11 appearances last season, Garoppolo completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo seems likely to begin the season as Las Vegas’ starter. But the Raiders also seem likely to target a quarterback at No. 7 overall in this year’s draft.

Garoppolo, 31, was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and spent his first three seasons with the club. He was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2017 campaign.