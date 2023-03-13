Lions propose making all personal fouls subject to coaches’ challenge

Getty Images

In the past, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has argued for allowing coaches to challenge anything. This year, the Lions have offered a more narrow version of that proposal.

The league’s announcement of team proposals for 2023 includes a Detroit effort “to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field.”

As worded, the proposal would include only the review of personal fouls called, and no review of personal fouls not called.

For example, if there’s a questionable hit on a defenseless player that draws a flag, it could be challenged. But if there’s a blatantly illegal hit on a defenseless player that doesn’t draw a flag, it couldn’t be challenged.

As with all reviewable plays, clear and obvious evidence would be needed to overturn the ruling on the field.