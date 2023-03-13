Mike McGlinchey agrees to sign with Broncos

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
The Broncos are making another significant addition to their offensive line.

Arguably the top offensive tackle on the market, Mike McGlinchey has agreed to sign Denver on a four-year deal, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McGlinchey’s deal is worth $87.5 million with over $50 million guaranteed.

McGlinchey was a 49ers first-round pick in 2018 and became an immediate starter for the club. San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option in the spring of 2021 but did not sign him to an extension.

McGlinchey was No. 11 on PFT’s top 100 free agents.

The Broncos also agreed to sign guard Ben Powers on Monday, giving the team a significant boost to its offensive line in its first year under head coach Sean Payton.

  3. He cant pass protect but the Broncos are going to run the ball better if nothing else …

  8. With O-Line improving & the HC(staff/culture) vastly improved, expectations will be to have the Dever Broncos riding high again. Good for Russell if he can get back to his normal self. Bad for Russell if not. I’m betting on him to succeed.

