Nick Gates agrees to deal with Washington

Offensive lineman Nick Gates is set to leave the Giants, but he’ll be staying in the NFC East.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gates has agreed to terms with the Commanders. It’s a three-year deal for Gates in Washington.

Gates suffered a broken fibula and tibia during a game against the Commanders early in the 2021 season and missed the first couple of months of the 2022 season before returning to action. He started eight of the team’s final nine regular season games and both of their playoff contests.

Gates saw action at left guard last season, but was a starter at center when he was injured in 2021 and has also seen action at tackle. The Commanders have several impending free agents on the interior of their line, including guard Trai Turner.