Packers to re-sign Keisean Nixon

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers are bringing back one of their own free agents.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is re-signing returner Keisean Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Nixon was a first-team, All-Pro Returner for Green Bay in 2022. he averaged 28.8 yards on 35 kick returns and 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns. He also had the longest return of the season at 105 yards.

Nixon spent his first three seasons with the Raiders.

A defensive back, Nixon was on the field for 28 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps in 2022. he’s recorded three career passes defensed with one interception.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Packers to re-sign Keisean Nixon

  2. Did they ask Aaron Rodger’s if it was okay with him before re-signing Nixon? If not; this could lead to even more drama from the drama-queen.

  3. One of the most dangerous players that the rest of the league likely never heard of!

  4. Haven’t had a quality return guy in quite awhile.

    Should get a look at safety. Easily the worst position group on the team.

  6. Resigning Keisean Nixon was always a forgone conclusion.
    Or at least it should’ve been, considering the way he transformed one aspect of their special teams from a liability to a weapon.

    Though 6 million for one season may be a bit of a premium paid, it just goes to show you how much weight Rich Bisaccia carries on this team.
    Personally, at the age of 26, I would’ve preferred a multi year deal to lock him up and lessen the cap hit.
    There may even be a couple of void years included to achieve this anyway. We’ll see.

  7. Great news. I actually expected da Bears to throw a lot of money at him, improving their team while hurting GB. Very glad that didn’t happen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.