Pittsburgh plucks Patrick Peterson from Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson is changing teams again.

After two years with the Vikings, Peterson will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2011, Peterson spent 10 years with Arizona and two with Minnesota.

He’s trading places with Brian Flores. The Steelers assistant in 2021 has become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2023.

The move makes adding cornerbacks a priority for the Vikings this offseason. And new defensive players generally. Last year, it was the defense that held the team back.

Also, with Peterson now a former Viking, there’s a chance we’ll eventually find out what he really thinks about Kirk Cousins.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Pittsburgh plucks Patrick Peterson from Vikings

  4. Well, maybe he’ll take some of that bad defense from last year with him to Pitts….

  5. After being a part of the shotty-azz defense last year, if he takes a shot a Kirk, it says more about him than Kirk.

  7. Going into 13th year in the league. Young man’s speed game. Reeks of desperation unless he becomes the 1 year Mentor to a Joey Porter Jr type 1st round pick

  9. He can be alright in zone if he’s covering a #2, but man coverage he gets torched

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.