Pittsburgh plucks Patrick Peterson from Vikings

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson is changing teams again.

After two years with the Vikings, Peterson will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2011, Peterson spent 10 years with Arizona and two with Minnesota.

He’s trading places with Brian Flores. The Steelers assistant in 2021 has become Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2023.

The move makes adding cornerbacks a priority for the Vikings this offseason. And new defensive players generally. Last year, it was the defense that held the team back.

Also, with Peterson now a former Viking, there’s a chance we’ll eventually find out what he really thinks about Kirk Cousins.