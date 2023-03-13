Ravens release Calais Campbell

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT
As the period for signing unrestricted free agents opens, another veteran player has hit the market.

The Ravens have released defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

“Calais defines what it is to be a Raven,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization — both on and off the field — are immense.”

Campbell was due to earn a $2 million roster bonus, along with a $4.5 million base salary.

A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008, Campbell spent three years with the Ravens. He was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019, and Campbell was named All-Decade for the 2010s.

Most recently, Campbell won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 season.

He’s now a free agent. And the Ravens apparently would be interested in keeping him around.

“While this is the worst part of the business,” DeCosta said, “we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future.”

13 responses to “Ravens release Calais Campbell

  2. Thank you Calais for giving it you all! Calais exemplifies what a great player should be. A true professional on and off the field. A Walter Payton man of the year. Thank you for being such a great player and absolutely amazing mentor to all these young players. Calais has plenty of thread left on his tires. He can choose to come back for one more season at a reduced salary or call it a career. He definitely has had a Hall of Fame career and has earned the right to finish his career the way he wants to. Good luck on your next endeavor!

  3. The ravens cut him because he was vocal about Lamar getting paid. I hope he comes to Buffalo and works with Greg Rousseau, because Calais was vocal about his potential at DE before Buffalo drafted him in the 1st. U!

  5. Kansas City tried to sign Calais Campbell 2 years ago, but he decided to stay with Baltimore…

  6. The Bears might be at the top of the list of interested parties. But I’m sure he’d rather go to Philly, or the 49ers, if they can afford him.

  8. LamarJacksonquitonhisteam says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:52 pm
    ____________

    Your praise of Calais is spot on. However, your screen name is untrue and totally contrary to Calais has said regarding Lamar.

  10. Had a chance to spend sometime with Calais when he was a Cardinal, total class guy. He was trying to show me his golf swing which at the time was pretty impressive. Hope he ends up with a good team this year.

  11. He should hire Lamar’s mother to get him signed somewhere else I hear she’s the best in the business at negotiating contracts 🙄🙄

