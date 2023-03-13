Report: Browns bring back Ethan Pocic on a three-year deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Browns have agreed to terms on a three-year deal to bring back center Ethan Pocic, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The team signed Pocic to a one-year deal last offseason after cutting JC Tretter.

He injured his knee on the second offensive snap against the Bills on Nov. 20 and missed four games on injured reserve before returning to finish the season.

Pocic, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, played 57 career games with 40 starts for the Seahawks. He has played both center and guard in his career.

He ranks 66th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

