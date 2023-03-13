Report: Cowboys restructure Michael Gallup’s contract, creating $7 million in cap room

Getty Images

The Cowboys created $7 million in cap room by restructuring receiver Michael Gallup‘s contract on Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The team designed the five-year contract for a restructure after one season, with Gallup originally having an $11 million base salary and a $13.8 million cap hit for 2023.

The Cowboys already restructured quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin‘s contracts to free up $30 million in space and now are $21 million under the salary cap.

Gallup, 27, returned in less than a year from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and did not have his best season. The Cowboys expect him to be better in 2023 more than a year and a half removed from the injury, but they also want to sign (or trade for) another top receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb and Gallup and add some more juice to their lineup.

Gallup’s 424 receiving yards were a career low, but he did have four touchdowns in 39 catches.

In his first three seasons, Gallup averaged 53 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns.