Report: Giants agree to terms with Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches is leaving Tampa after five seasons. The free agent has agreed to terms with the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

In 2022, Nunez-Roches played a career-high 548 defensive snaps, 49 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, and another 143 on special teams. He appeared in 17 games with 10 starts and totaled 33 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits.

The Chiefs made him a fifth-round selection in 2015, and he played three seasons there before joining the Bucs.

In his eight seasons, he has appeared in 102 games with 38 starts and has recorded 132 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.