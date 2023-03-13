Report: Gus Edwards agrees to pay cut with Ravens

Getty Images

Running back Gus Edwards has reportedly agreed to rework his contract with the Ravens.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Edwards has agreed to cut his salary by about $1 million for the 2023 season. Edwards was due to make $4.384 million before the change to his pact and the change will improve his chances of sticking with the team this year.

Fowler adds that Edwards’ deal now includes incentives that could allow him to recoup the money he gave up as part of the alteration.

Edwards missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and returned to run 87 times for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.