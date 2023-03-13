Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

It was less than a week ago that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said Kyler Murrayneeds to grow up a little bit.” Who would have thought the Cardinals would bring back Beachum?

Beachum, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in Arizona, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports. He ranks 86th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Beachum, 33, was the only Cardinals’ offensive lineman to start in all 17 games last season, and he has missed only six games the past seven years.

The Steelers made him a seventh-round pick in 2012, and he also has played for the Jaguars and Jets. Beachum joined the Cardinals in 2020.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

  1. I hope this means they’re going to shop DJ Humphries then. We have two very good LTs we only need one why not trade DJ Humphries for a 2nd or trade him for a player at a position of need and roll with young LT Josh Jones who’s ceiling is a lot higher? Beachum is good but they need to draft a young RT behind and treat Beachum as an insurance policy. Sign a Center in FA, resign Hernandez and draft a young LG and you’ll have a very good OL next year at n front of Murray.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.