Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

Getty Images

It was less than a week ago that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said Kyler Murray “needs to grow up a little bit.” Who would have thought the Cardinals would bring back Beachum?

Beachum, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in Arizona, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports. He ranks 86th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Beachum, 33, was the only Cardinals’ offensive lineman to start in all 17 games last season, and he has missed only six games the past seven years.

The Steelers made him a seventh-round pick in 2012, and he also has played for the Jaguars and Jets. Beachum joined the Cardinals in 2020.