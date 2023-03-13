Report: Seahawks plan to release Shelby Harris

Getty Images

The Seahawks are going to move on from one of their veteran defensive players.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle plans to release defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Cutting Harris will save the Seahawks $8.9 million against the cap. Seattle had tried to find a trade partner but one did not emerge.

Acquired from the Broncos in last year’s Russell Wilson trade, Harris started 15 games for Seattle in 2022. He recorded 44 total tackles, with five tackles for loss, six QB hits, four passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks.

Harris began his career as a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2014. But he didn’t become an impact player until he made his way to Denver for the 2017 season. He broke out that year with 5.5 sacks while playing 52 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

In 98 total games, Harris has 24.5 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 52 QB hits.