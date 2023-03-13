Scott Quessenberry re-signs with Texans

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
The Texans have re-signed center Scott Quessenberry, the team announced Monday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports is a one-year, $2.1 million deal with a maximum value of $3 million in playtime incentives.

The Texans also have had both of his brothers — David and Paul — play for them.

Quessenberry replaced veteran center Justin Britt, who was placed on the non-football illness list and subsequently was released. Quessenberry started all but one game in 2022.

He entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Chargers in 2018 and spent four seasons with them, playing 63 games but starting only 10.

