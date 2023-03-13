Signs are indeed pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets

March 13, 2023
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way.

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple.

Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has tweeted that the deal is “done.” We’ve heard the same thing, albeit not quite as definitively.

Meanwhile, various Jets players are dropping hints about it on Twitter, from cornerback Sauce Gardner to running back Breece Hall to receiver Garrett Wilson to tackle Mekhi Becton.

The evidence is largely circumstantial. It hit our radar screen because Rodgers is involved in trying to persuade one or more free agents to join the Jets. Gardner hinted at “package deals” last week, if Rodgers were to accept a trade to the Jets.

So stay tuned. While nothing is truly done until it’s officially done, something seems to be very close to getting done with the Packers, Jets, and Rodgers.

  3. Jets going to win 12 games and lose the AFC championship in typical Rodgers fashion.

  5. Hope so. Would like to see this done as I’m waiting for Irvin to release the Marriott video and we can get back to chewing on that news. Get it done you Prince of Darkness!

  7. The Jets are nowhere near a playoff contender. Pretty funny that they think they are. If Rodgers didn’t like his GB OL, he certainly won’t like the Jets sieve of a line.

  11. He should have gone on the Pat McAfee show today and told everyone. Instead everyone else is breaking the news.

  16. If this happens, it’ll be the first time in a LONG time that the Patriots are the worst team in the divison.

  18. Rodgers makes the Jets better. He doesn’t make them a Superbowl contender. Why give up the capital for the trade, take on his ridiculous cap hit and deal with all of his drama that comes in tow?

  20. He’ll just have to battle with the Bills, Dolphins, and that Billy Bob Belichick guy…or whatever his name is, I heard he’s supposed to be a pretty good coach

  21. Could we please just end Rich Eisen’s long national nightmare?? Please!! 🎉🎉

  22. As the Pats sink slowly in the East, it looks like quite a dogfight at the top…

  25. I am guessing the compensation will be a 3rd round pick and another pick 1st-4th depending on how the Jets finish this year. playoffs / AFCCG / SB

  26. amazing that I basically write “without all the OL & Hall injuries they were a playoff team last year” with some details and that gets censored.

  27. I get a kick out of the idea that after months of media “Insiders” making up story after rumor after qouted rumor passing as a “report”, they’re getting scooped by players sitting on a beach. Sometimes things really do work out like they should.

  29. Rodgers clearly doesn’t want to go to the Jets, although it’s just as clear he’s done with the Packers as well. This whole situation will gain clarity if a 2nd or 3rd team that’s more attractive than NY gets itself into a mix. Then all of a sudden Rodgers will become very specific and opinionated about his future.

