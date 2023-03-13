T.J. Edwards agrees to deal with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears have the most salary cap space in the league and they’ve found a free agent linebacker to use some.of it on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have agreed to terms on a contract with T.J. Edwards. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with $12 million in guaranteed money.

Edwards spent the last four seasons with Philadelphia and he started every game for the Eagles last season. He had 159 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and he had 13 more tackles in the postseason.

The Eagles are expected to lose a number of pieces of their NFC Championship roster as free agency gets rolling this week, so Edwards, who was No. 17 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, is likely to have some company on his way out the door.