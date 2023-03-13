T.J. Edwards agrees to deal with Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
Getty Images

The Bears have the most salary cap space in the league and they’ve found a free agent linebacker to use some.of it on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have agreed to terms on a contract with T.J. Edwards. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with $12 million in guaranteed money.

Edwards spent the last four seasons with Philadelphia and he started every game for the Eagles last season. He had 159 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in the regular season and he had 13 more tackles in the postseason.

The Eagles are expected to lose a number of pieces of their NFC Championship roster as free agency gets rolling this week, so Edwards, who was No. 17 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, is likely to have some company on his way out the door.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “T.J. Edwards agrees to deal with Bears

  1. That seems like a shockingly low value contract for the #17 free agent to sign immediately.

  2. Wisconsin linebacker. And you thought Wisconsin was only about running backs and linemen.

  3. Poles is on fire. Roquan productivity for a third of the price. He’s sticking to his “value” creed. Can’t wait to see what this team looks like this season.

  5. Edwards…an undrafted FA who was coached up by the Eagles defensive staff, put in the work, and got better. When the Eagles D was bad, he looked for all the world like a liability. When the talent around him got better, his game improved.

    He deserves to get paid but I wouldn’t expect all-world performances out of him.

    The Eagles have Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings, so this is the least surprising loss.

  7. Makes sense for the Bears and Eagles as Philly had rookie Nakobe Dean on the bench all last season and now they can see what he can do, for a fraction of the price.

  9. Edwards market must have been BEAR… no pun intended. Two-down ILB who had a bullseye on his chest during the Super Bowl. Not surprised he was in the discount aisle

  10. If he can cover and tackle, that’s two more things than any other Bears LB other than Sanborn could do after they got rid of Roquan. And at a heck of good price by today’s NFL standards. I also like that the Bears are apparently going after guys from winning teams vs. taking bad teams’ castoffs as they had been prone to do in the past.

  12. You’ll like him, bears fans, I’m sad to see him go but don’t kid yourselves, he’s not Roquan Smith

  13. Right, he’s really solid. No more, no less. He’s not gonna control the line but he’s not going to get swept up in the rush either

    patrickvwashington says:
    March 13, 2023 at 12:56 pm
    Lol hes no Roquan Smith. But its better than nothing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.