Texans agree to sign Hassan Ridgeway

Getty Images

A former 49ers defensive player is following his former coordinator to Houston.

The Texans have agreed to sign defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $4 million.

Ridgeway played 12 games with seven starts for the 49ers last year. He recorded 28 total tackles with three tackles for loss and four QB hits.

He’ll now again be coached by DeMeco Ryans, who departed San Francisco to become Houston’s head coach this offseason.

Ridgeway started his career as a Colts fourth-round pick in 2016. He then spent three seasons with Philadelphia.

At 28, Ridgeway has appeared in 77 career games with 19 starts. He’s posted 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits.