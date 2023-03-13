Vikings to sign Josh Oliver

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 13, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Vikings are adding a tight end.

Minnesota has agreed to sign Josh Oliver on a three-year deal worth $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The contract also includes incentives that could push Oliver’s compensation to $24 million.

Oliver started his career as a Jaguars’ third-round pick but was injured for much of his first two seasons. He was then traded to the Ravens, where he excelled as a blocker.

In 2022, Oliver was on the field for 47 percent of Baltimore’s offensive snaps. He caught 14 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.

Oliver gives the Vikings a solid blocker at the line of scrimmage who can pair with fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Vikings to sign Josh Oliver

  2. Good player, good scheme fit…head scratching acquisition at this time. Maybe O’Connell’s philosophy is our dreadful D can give up 30 points a game so long as we score 31?

  4. Cash strapped team with one viable cornerback on the roster dropping $7 million a year on a back-up tight end… You can’t make this up.

  5. From one TE who can’t stay healthy to another TE who couldnt stay healthy and has had 1 decent season. At the bargain price of $21M. Wouldn’t a fullback be (MUCH) cheaper?

  6. Vikings are horrible on the ground in gotta have it short yardage situations. This signing must be an attempt to improve that. But a stiff breeze still knocks both Cook and Mattison over, so you’d hope they find a ground pounder to pair with this new TE.

  7. Oh good, we resigned Johnny Mundt but he has a different name and makes three times as much money.

  8. Nobody says you have to sign your greatest needs in order. That being said, $7 mil a year for a blocking TE seems a bit excessive. But Irv Smith won’t be back either. You can’t roll with just Hock and Johnny Mundt.

  9. Totally a head scratching move. We have been told we are in cap hell and we break the bank on a TE2? Is that really what this team needs right now? Another misfire by Kwesi.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.