Vikings to sign Marcus Davenport

Marcus Davenport will need to buy a winter coat.

Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings, according to NFL Media.

It’s reportedly a $13 million contract.

Davenport, whom the Saints sacrificed their 2019 first-round pick to get in a trade up in round one, has been a mixed bag at best in five NFL seasons. His best season came in 2021, with 9.0 sacks. Last year, he had only 0.5 in 15 games.

Acquiring Davenport could make the Vikings more willing to part ways with Za'Darius Smith, who has asked to be released.

Regardless, Davenport becomes the first significant name to be added by a defense that is rebuilding almost completely under new coordinator Brian Flores.

And Davenport really will need a winter coat. He’s a native of San Antonio, and he played college football at UTSA.