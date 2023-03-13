Vonn Bell agrees to deal with Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
Getty Images

Safety Vonn Bell is set to move on from the Bengals.

According to multiple reports, Bell has agreed to terms with the Panthers. No terms of the agreement have been announced.

Bell, who is No. 70 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati. He started 48 games in the regular season and seven playoff games during his run with the Bengals.

Sixteen of those starts came last season and Bell was credited with 77 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Bengals are also expected to watch Jessie Bates depart as a free agent this week, so there will be a new look at the back end of the defense in 2023.

4 responses to “Vonn Bell agrees to deal with Panthers

  2. I know he wants to get paid but the Bengals have a chance for the ring. Thats hard to walk away from, especially since the Chiefs wont repeat. There will never be another back-to-back champion because Vegas makes too much money off playoff upsets …

