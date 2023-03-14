Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, Rodgers will appear on Pat McAfee’s show at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Rodgers will undoubtedly be asked about his plans, given that the segment begins three hours before the start of the league year.

Here’s what we currently know. Sources connected to Rodgers (and, yes, Aaron, they talk) believe it’s a matter of when not if he becomes a Jet. The situation currently comes down to whether the Packers and Jets can finalize a deal. The belief is that they eventually will.

It’s asinine, frankly, that the Packers allowed the Jets to talk to Rodgers without having a firm commitment as to what they’d surrender. Even if parameters were discussed (and it would be malpractice if they weren’t), they apparently didn’t go far enough.

So how much of that will Rodgers delve into? Will he pressure the Packers to blink? Will McAfee play the Mark Murphy comments from last week and invite Rodgers to respond?

It will be very interesting to see what he says, what he doesn’t say, what he’s asked, what he isn’t asked, and whether he addresses the reality that he will in time be working for a team owned by a family that got their money directly from Big Pharma.