Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, Rodgers will appear on Pat McAfee’s show at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Rodgers will undoubtedly be asked about his plans, given that the segment begins three hours before the start of the league year.

Here’s what we currently know. Sources connected to Rodgers (and, yes, Aaron, they talk) believe it’s a matter of when not if he becomes a Jet. The situation currently comes down to whether the Packers and Jets can finalize a deal. The belief is that they eventually will.

It’s asinine, frankly, that the Packers allowed the Jets to talk to Rodgers without having a firm commitment as to what they’d surrender. Even if parameters were discussed (and it would be malpractice if they weren’t), they apparently didn’t go far enough.

So how much of that will Rodgers delve into? Will he pressure the Packers to blink? Will McAfee play the Mark Murphy comments from last week and invite Rodgers to respond?

It will be very interesting to see what he says, what he doesn’t say, what he’s asked, what he isn’t asked, and whether he addresses the reality that he will in time be working for a team owned by a family that got their money directly from Big Pharma.

64 responses to “Aaron Rodgers will break his silence on Wednesday

  3. Mcafee is the king right now.

    This feels planned. Rodgers in studio I don’t think that’s ever happened on Pats show.

    Very interesting

  5. If it wasnt for Cleveland, the Jets would be the biggest laughing stock in the NFL.

  7. I definitely will not be tuning in, but I’m sure you’ll have plenty to say about it here.

  8. He’s taking his talents to south beach…..oh wait that was another drama enjoying athlete

  10. As much as Florio likes to push the Johnson & Johnson angle, Woody Johnson’s only employment with Johnson & Johnson was a summer job 50 years ago. It’s a publicly held company. Woody likely inherited a lot of shares in the company, but he isn’t involved running the company at all.

  13. Not a political post, but wouldn’t it be awesome if Trump got indicted the same day and sucked up all of the attention he wants so badly?

  14. The bottom line is, you and no one else in the media really know anything. The deal could have been done days ago…or not. All the talk is just that. Find out tomorrow.

  17. I will be outside of Woody’s house tomorrow looking at his chimney for white smoke.

  19. louisoliver25 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:17 pm
    If it wasn’t for Cleveland, the Jets would be the biggest laughing stock in the NFL.
    ————————–
    Green Bay doesn’t look great in this either. They are bluffing because Rodgers holds all of their cards.

  20. I really don’t care, and as a Dolphins fan, I am not even worried about him being in the division.

  23. He’s a complicated fella, no doubt. But this delay is probably more on the Jets and Packers. Jets needing to take steps to meet Rodgers terms, and the Packers needing to accept the Jets terms of a trade (or negotiate details thereof).

  24. “As far as my decision on playing next year, I guess We’ll see…but I didn’t come here to talk about that, let’s talk about the symbolic meaning of the grapes of wrath and how it relates to the possible existence of lizard people, now if you would all get out your journals and bare with me as I go over some slide shows…”

  25. If GB gets a haul, the Packers win. If Aaron is traded for a half a pack of smokes and a 7 Oz can of Pabst we all win just to hear him try to justify his low value.

  27. Why was it . . . for the Packers to let Rogers talk to the Jets without a trade deal?

    Time helps the Packers. NY is now invested. Other options have evaporated and the Jets keep jumping at Roger’s wish list.

  28. Does the value of my autographed jersey of Karen Rodgers go up once he is traded?

  29. After all this time; people actually think Rodgers will make a decision at the times he says he will? He was supposed to make a decision after pulling his head out of … er … I mean after finishing his darkness retreat. My money is on Rodgers saying nothing more than the likes of “I’m close to deciding, but I need more time to consult with my OUIJA board. Which I’ll get to right after I finish my peyote spirit walk.”

  32. He spends an awful lot of time searching for life’s answers in dark places, and even more time on Pat’s podcast, but not very much time working on his body, or his game. Enjoy the overrated diva New York he’s all yours!!

  36. I think someone just gave McAFee’s podcast a nice free commercial. His rating will be huge for tomorrow.

  37. For a guy that more times than not, fail to show up in the most important games, he sure gets a lot of attention.

  38. This has all been meticulously planned out by the puppet master. McAfee gives Aaron the soapbox and attention he craves and will allow him full control to announce his plans to the entire world immediately before the official start of free agency. By this time the Jets will have acquired all those players on Rodger’s wish list and this spectacle will be over until next year. Does anybody think the Jets are actively pursuing Lazard, Cobb, and Lewis based on their talent alone?

  39. Jets get Rodgers…and his merry band of demands….and if no superbowl win….none of them get paid…. would be the only way id do the deal at this point

  41. Pretty clear he or the Jets were delaying the deal to maximize their leverage to sign some older, end of their prime Packers that Rodgers couldn’t win with last year. Brilliant!

  42. It’s gonna be Rodger’s “Imma take my talents to South Beach” moment(even through the Jets are the only suitor).

  43. Woody got his dough from big pharma? Of course he did. Was it just left to him or did he actually have to do something that resembles work along the way?

  44. The Packers are staying true to their word of allowing Rodgers to make this decision on his schedule.

  45. Mcafee, Rodgers, and Hawk look like they need a Jerry Lewis telethon. The 3 stooges.

  46. I could care less. The sporting media has been keeping this story in the news for so long, by making up all these different scenarios, etc. I would bet that Rodger’s is just doing what he is doing because he likes to pull the chains on all of media types. Anyway, can’t wait for this to be over one way or another.

  47. He’s going to announce his retirement and thank the jets for giving big money contracts to his boys

  49. welldunn says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:13 pm
    Frankly Scarlet….

    ______________________

    LOL! Great post, welldunn. I’m still laughing. You summed it up perfectly. Bravo!

  50. ” And that’s not all Arron, you also win a free life time supply of synthetic Mushrooms!!”

  51. I wonder if Vegas has odds on who will be the next “Queen of Drama” once Rodgers is gone.

  52. Jet’s should be careful what they wish for. He’s already running the team 🤦🏽‍♂️.

  53. Drama queen is waiting for the finishing touches on his tiara.

  54. Rodgers makes the Jets instant contenders. Rodgers is getting his cash regardless. Rodgers is getting out of Green Bay and instantly making the Packers non-contenders. Rodgers picks and chooses the media he engages.

    Rodgers does what Rodgers wants and deservingly so. He is one of the best QB’s to ever play the game. I’m a Lions fan who hates Rodgers. One of the select few I hoped each game would leave with injury (not proud of that) My hate for him does not blind me of respecting his game though…Like most

  57. The Only way this Drama can be justified is if they are waiting for the new league yr.
    In order to accelrate the Option bonus for 2025.
    which GB would have to eat a whole lot of cash without a restructure.
    then that would give them ammunition to get a boat load of picks.
    Then the jets would avoid Cap Hell for the couple of yrs.

  58. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t understand all the arcane rules and detailed contractual stipulations that underpin the Rodger’s scenario, but can’t the Jets pull the plug at any moment?

    That is, if the Jets have even formally presented an actual offer to Rodgers & the Packers?

    Is there ANY actual evidence that a formal official offer has been tendered, from the Jets to GB?

    Is it within the Packers’ ambit to hold Rodgers’ feet to the fire on a decision timeline?

    Various common simple customary somewhat-frequently-ocurring business and/or legal transactions (buying a car, buying a house, mortgages, divorces, employment, etc) often involve contracts that articulate & set forth time-lines, terms, benchmarks, deadlines, etc….. presumably to ensure clarity & eliminate confusion, so that all concerned parties remain in alignment on the path towards equitably achieving their (hoped for) objectives.

    Again, I’m no expert, but if the Jets are the only team which GB granted permission (to discuss a trade about/with Rodgers), doesn’t it stand to reason that the Packers communicated, in advance, at least a general idea of what the acceptable terms of a contemplated transaction would look like?

    Anyone ?

    Anyone ?

    Bueller ?

    Bueller ?

    Anyone ?

    Fully aware that the monstrous media machine lives (and loves) to engorge itself on these kinda situations, but the speculative frenzy is absurdly hyperbolic, and as far as I’m aware, has not moved the needle even slightly on actual verifiable facts. No evidence, nothing carved-in-stone, nada, zip, zilch, nuthin.

    Nothing, that is, save for an enormous amount of bloviating and hot-air hogwash. There are a few reliable trustworthy sources & outlets, but mostly just a bunch of “look-at-me-first” chest-thumpimg dimwits, with a grand sum total of zero evidence to report.

    Possible that Trey Wingo jumped the gun? Or is just fabricating stories for entertainment value and Twitter clicks?

    Howz about all you sports media geniuses & swami prognosticators get back to us when you have some actual relevant news; until then, please just shut yer pie holes 👍 🤣

  60. In a related story, Rodgers plans to conduct all of his post-game interviews during the 2023 season on the Tuesday following each game.

  61. So Rodgers complained GB didn’t give him any weapons yet wants his new team to have the same players as his old team.

  63. Aaron hasn’t been the same since Anthony Barr ate Rodgers’ collar bone for lunch.

