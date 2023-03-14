Adam Thielen will visit the Panthers

Getty Images

Cut last week after spending his entire career in Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen is looking for a new team. His search begins in Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thielen is expected to visit the Panthers on Wednesday.

With DJ Moore due to be traded to the Bears, the Panthers will have needs at the receiver position. And Thielen has proven that he can contribute at a high level.

Last year, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. In 2017, he gained 1,276 yards on 91 catches. The next year, he had a career high 113 catches for 1,373 yards. He made it to the Pro Bowl both years.

No other team has been publicly linked to Thielen, who became a free agent the moment he was released.