Adam Thielen will visit the Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
Cut last week after spending his entire career in Minnesota, receiver Adam Thielen is looking for a new team. His search begins in Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thielen is expected to visit the Panthers on Wednesday.

With DJ Moore due to be traded to the Bears, the Panthers will have needs at the receiver position. And Thielen has proven that he can contribute at a high level.

Last year, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. In 2017, he gained 1,276 yards on 91 catches. The next year, he had a career high 113 catches for 1,373 yards. He made it to the Pro Bowl both years.

No other team has been publicly linked to Thielen, who became a free agent the moment he was released.

  3. “So, who is throwing me the ball here?”

    “Wellllll……you know why don’t we answer youquestion with another question: do you like run blocking?”

  4. Depending on his price, Thielen seems like a no-brainer for the Chiefs or Bills to pursue. Or Ravens, if their QB chooses to play for $32 million instead of $44 million.

  5. I would suggest he might be a good fit for New England, but the word on the street is that the Patriots are considering an offer for Lamar Jackson. If that’s the case they wouldn’t need to be concerned about a wide receiver since Lamar doesn’t throw all that much. According to the local sports radio shows Belichick wants Jones on the first bus outta town, and he’s willing to make a play for Lamar, but hasn’t convinced Robert Kraft it’s the best move just yet. That would explain why they let Myers go though as they’ll need to free up some cash if they do in fact try and land Lamar. Jakobi was also Macs go to guy, so letting him go in free agency for a dollar amount they could have easily matched could also be considered a message being sent Macs way by Bill…Gonna be interesting either way

  7. Hopefully he can find a better team. But then again, if they are offering enough money, his wife may order him to sign with the Panthers.

  9. upnorthvikesfan says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:02 pm
    He would get lots of targets, but no ring. Just come home to Minny!

    He would have just as much of a chance at a ring as he would in Minnesota, granted that’s not much.

  10. word on the street is that the Patriots are considering an offer for Lamar Jackson.
    ——————
    I think there’s merit to such a notion. I also believe Belichick does not like Mac. The problem with your idea is that Mac is not an ideal backup for Lamar. Mac has value and that value diminished with all these teams filling holes at QB. If they were going to snag Lamar, they should have traded Mac already.

  11. Theilen is definitely a modern-day legend (and a fellow Minnesota State alum). Total homegrown product, and arguably the most popular member of the team.

    That said, Theilen getting $19M out of the Vikings for the 2023 season was going to be like squeezing water out of a brick. I’m assuming the Vikings probably offered him around $9M, which was near the dead cap figure. I thought he was crazy not to take it. Still, I’m kind of curious to see what other teams will offer him. Could get interesting.

