Andrew DePaola staying with Vikings on three-year deal

March 14, 2023
The Vikings have reached agreement on a three-year, $4.025 million contract with long snapper Andrew DePaola, according to his agent, Sean Stellato. DePaola will receive $2.265 million guaranteed, the largest ever for a long snapper.

DePaola, 35, earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season.

He has played for four teams in eight seasons, having arrived in Minnesota during the 2020 season. DePaola has appeared in every game the past two seasons.

In his career, DePaola has played 106 games, seeing action on 918 special teams snaps.

  2. This is good news, period. Its not minor in my opinion when this guy is an All Pro and plays at least a third of the game. Skol!

  3. And let’s be real, he handles the ball a of their plays, which is more than anybody other our pro bowl qb & wr.

  5. Best job in the NFL. He gets $4M for three years doing yoga on even days and underwater calisthenic on odd days and four months off. I’d take this gig in a heartbeat.

  6. The one job in the NFL where you know you’re doing it right……as long as nobody is talking about it. The only time a LS comes up is when something has gone very wrong on a ST snap. Considering his name never comes up, that indicates he’s damn good at it. An All Pro award kinda helps too.

  7. Seems like a hell of slot of money for hiking a ball. Dunno just don’t get it. :/

  8. vikingsftw says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:32 pm
    Seems like a hell of slot of money for hiking a ball. Dunno just don’t get it. :/
    //////
    A bad snap on a game winning field goal try and you’d get it.

