Buccaneers to trade Shaq Mason to Texans

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 14, 2023, 9:56 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have found a trade partner for offensive guard Shaq Mason.

Per multiple reports, Tampa Bay is sending Mason to Houston in a deal that will also see the teams swap late-round picks.

The Buccaneers will get a Texans sixth-round selection while Houston will receive a Tampa Bay seventh-round pick.

It’s the second year in a row that Mason, who turns 30 in August, has been traded. New England sent him to Tampa Bay last offseason for a fifth-round pick.

Mason ended up starting all 17 games for the Bucs, playing 99 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

A fourth-round pick of the 2015 draft, Mason has appeared in 120 games with 115 starts in his eight seasons.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was the Patriots’ director of player personnel when the team drafted Mason.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Buccaneers to trade Shaq Mason to Texans

  1. A sign of the times that the party is over in Tampa. This is a smart move and the 6th round pick is the second pick so its almost a 5th rounder. He was a solid guard and was trusted by Brady. The Bucs need the cap space to build for the future. Maybe it is used to bring Lavonte back.

  2. With Baker Mayfield at QB and a below average O line, the Bucs will be in contention for a top-5 pick in 2024.

  3. Another salary cap casualty. The Bucs are pretty set at Guard as long as everyone stays healthy and Goedeke steps it up in year two.

  6. “Use to bring back Lavonte.” I mean….I don’t understand how you’d have your eye on the future if you’re going to sign a linebacker that will be 34 to 18-20 mil a yr or something. If you REALLY care about Lavonte then let him sign with a team that is just missing a few pieces. Resigning people out of emotion/loyalty/nostalgia is a bad move. If you’re going to rebuild and get younger then do it. No half measures

  7. Tampa is in full rebuild mode. They’re back to being The Suckaneers. Now Raymond James Stadium will be empty again

  8. Last year when the Pats traded him for a 5th everyone said BB gave him away for nothing.

    This year he gets traded for a sixth and Tampa gave up a 7th as well

    I’ll wait to see all the posts about how he was given away for nothing. I’m sure they are coming….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.