Cardinals re-sign Matt Prater, Corey Clement

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons
Getty Images

Matt Prater will continue to do his kicking in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that they have re-signed Prater on Tuesday. It’s a two-year deal for the veteran.

Arizona also announced their previously reported two-year deal with tackle Kelvin Beachum and a one-year deal with running back Corey Clement.

Prater has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and he’s gone 52-of-62 on field goals and 64-of-67 on extra points since joining the team.

Clement appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season. He ran 15 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 54 yards while also seeing time on special teams.

