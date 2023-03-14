Chargers give Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler appears to be on the verge of heading elsewhere.

Ekeler was given permission by the Chargers to seek a trade today, after the team and the player failed to come to an agreement on a new contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Ekeler’s time in Los Angeles is coming to an end, but usually when a player is given permission to seek a trade, that means he’s leaving.

Ekeler is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $6.25 million in base salary in 2023. Last year he was the Chargers’ leading rusher with 204 carries for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he also led the Chargers with 107 catches and five receiving touchdowns.

  1. Ekeler has been criminally underpaid for the production he’s given the Chargers. The Chargers are playing it smart here. Rather than giving a veteran running back a gigantic contract, they trade him before his skills decline, pick up some nice compensation, and then draft a cheap replacement in a deep draft for running backs.

  2. Ekeler has scored 38 touchdowns in the past 2 seasons and the Chargers won’t pay him? What a horrible owner and organization.

  3. C’mon Chargers. This guy was arguably the best RB in the league last year and your poverty franchise won’t pay him a market rate? If I was an NFL player, I would not want to ever play for the Bolts.

  4. They should give every NFL player a minimum set salary, and then pay the rest at the end of each season. Ekeler probably would have made $30 million. Since a RB’s career is usually shirt, they should get paid accordingly

  5. Either it means he’s leaving…or it means the Charger are telling him to go get an honest evaluation of what his market value really is then they’ll talk. If Ekeler is worth what he thinks he is, he’ll find a suitor. If he’s worth what the Chargers think he is, maybe he’ll get a wake up call and come back to the table with more realistic expectations.

  6. Aging running back who’s best years are probably behind him. 4th round or higher, if that.

  8. Why’s this guy got his boxers in a bunch? RBs are 3-5 yr commodities, like a used Ford Pinto. Find a replacement in the 3rd round. Next….

    Ekeler has scored 38 touchdowns in the past 2 seasons and the Chargers won’t pay him? What a horrible owner and organization.

    Cap hell, Keenan Allen not dealt, Kalil Mack and JC Jackson overpays with Herbert due.

  11. ****They should give every NFL player a minimum set salary****

    They already do.

