Chargers tender Cameron Dicker, Foster Sarell

The Chargers placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, the team announced Tuesday.

Dicker had one of the best rookie seasons by a kicker in NFL history.

He earned AFC special teams player of the month for December/January and twice won special teams player of the week honors, including in his only game kicking for the Eagles.

Dicker ended making 21 of 22 field goal attempts, with his 95.5 field percentage the best by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts.

Sarell saw his first NFL action in 2022, appearing in seven games with three starts at right tackle.

He spent most of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad after time with the Giants and Ravens.