Posted by Myles Simmons on March 14, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT
It’s been an expected move since the end of the 2022 season, but it’s now finally been reported.

The Colts are planning to release quarterback Matt Ryan, according to multiple reports.

While Ryan got a fresh start with Indianapolis in 2022, it didn’t result in the kind of season he would have liked. Ryan was benched twice over the course of the season — once for Sam Ehlinger and the next time for Nick Foles. He finished the year completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a career-high 15 fumbles.

Ryan, who turns 38 in May, could decide to retire as there may not be much of a market for his services. And as noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ryan’s contract with the Colts included $12 million in guarantees in 2023 that was not in his previous agreement with the Falcons. So, Ryan is still entitled to that $12 million whether or not he plays in the coming season.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2008, Ryan spent 14 seasons with Atlanta before he was traded to Indianapolis a year ago.

By releasing Ryan and trading cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Colts will save $27.1 million against the cap for 2023.

25 responses to “Colts plan to release Matt Ryan

  1. After being leapfrogged by Carolina for the 1st pick I can see Indy going hard after Lamar.

  4. Remember when Matt was drafted and he would bring Atlanta the Lombardi trophy and Joe Flacco was a bust for the Ravens?

    28-3

  6. Have the Colts finally realized they aren’t a QB away from a championship?

  7. “Planning to”? Maybe they could have done that a little sooner, before the flurry of QB signings this week?

  8. Matt Ryan was a average qb at best . A lot of his passing yards totals were reflective of a passing friendly league during his career . He had a good career but not a hall of famer in my opinion .

  12. In case the Aaron Rodgers thing doesn’t work out, Jets now have a plan B for over the hill QB.

  13. Let’s replace Wentz with Ryan… that’ll make a world of difference!! Wentz was 10x better than Ryan was in Reich’s offense. Irsay is such a loser!!

  16. Hey Irsay, how about you concern yourself less with Dan Snyder and focus on your dumpster fire of a team?

  18. I know they just picked up Darnold but the Niners oughtta bring him in for a look

  21. I know they just picked up Darnold but the Niners oughtta bring him in for a look
    ——————
    Could San Francisco carry 4 QBs?

  22. 28-3 is for real he was never the same after that it crushed his soul. He’s officially done.

  23. Just smells like colts going for Lamar. Irsay is one of the owners crazy enough too pay the contract to Lamar. And just another way for the irsays too screw over Baltimore.

  24. jakkispeed says:
    March 14, 2023 at 6:27 pm
    Hey Irsay, how about you concern yourself less with Dan Snyder and focus on your dumpster fire of a team?

    Good advice, who’s your team ??

