Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
Commanders summer training camp
Two months into the offseason, the Commanders are firing their offensive line coach.

Commanders offensive line coach John Matsko was informed by head coach Ron Rivera today that the team is going in another direction, according to multiple reports.

There’s been no explanation of the unusual timing. Assistant coaches get fired all the time, but they typically get fired in January or February, not March.

The 72-year-old Matsko has been Rivera’s offensive line coach for Rivera’s entire head-coaching career: Rivera hired Matsko to be the Panthers’ offensive line coach in 2011, kept him on the staff until Rivera left Carolina in 2019, and then hired Matsko to be Washington’s offensive line coach in 2020.

7 responses to “Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

  2. Someone probably maybe a play for Wharton and so they o-line coach of the future will get promoted into Matsko’s spot. Plus, I don’t think Matsko was so keen on some of the Carolina rejects they threw to him last season. Ironically, the guy who will replace him is also a Carolina reject.

  3. MrDaz, agree with your comment.

    If the article is accurate, Matsko has been with Rivera for the entirety of Rivera’s HC career, now approaching the 12-yr mark.

    Suspect that other elements are in play. Why wait until mid-March to do this? Presumably, if Rivera has kept Matsko on in 2 diff regimes (Panthers, WFT), that would indicate Matsko has not only been effective, but has also been a loyal soldier.

    And he’s 72 yrs old ?

    Sumpin’s fishy here….

  6. Matsko just doesn’t fit and can’t teach the type of system OC EB wants to engage this coming season.

  7. Yea maybe this is EB flexing his muscle…too bad for Matsko, he was good for the younger guys

