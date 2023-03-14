Commanders release J.D. McKissic, tender Jeremy Reaves

Getty Images

The Commanders are moving on from one of their running backs.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has released J.D. McKissic.

McKissic, who turns 30 in August, had been with Washington since 2020. He appeared in eight games last season rushing for 95 yards while catching 27 passes for 173 yards.

McKissic has accounted for 1,074 yards rushing with four touchdowns along with 220 catches for 1,674 yards with seven touchdowns in 70 career games with 14 starts.

He made his debut with the Seahawks in 2016 and spent the 2019 season with Detroit.

The Commanders also announced they placed the right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent defensive back Jeremy Reaves. Another team can sign Reaves to an offer sheet, but Washington will have the chance to match it.

If he plays on the tender, he’ll make $2.6 million in 2023.

Reaves appeared in 17 games with three starts in 2022. He was a special teams ace for Washington, playing 81 percent of the spans on the unit and was named an All-Pro.