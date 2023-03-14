Donovan Wilson to re-sign with Cowboys on three-year deal

Getty Images

At the beginning of the month, the Cowboys reportedly weren’t optimistic about the possibility of keeping pending free-agent safety Donovan Wilson.

But things have certainly changed on the eve of the new league year.

Wilson and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a three-year contract to keep the safety with the club, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The deal is worth $24 million with the first two years fully guaranteed at $13.5 million.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Wilson started all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022, playing 84 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He recorded 101 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and 5.0 sacks. Wilson also had an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for Dallas in 2022.

In 51 games with 30 starts, Wilson has recorded three picks and 8.5 sacks.