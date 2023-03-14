Eagles agree to one-year deal with Boston Scott

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Running back Boston Scott is returning to Philadelphia for a sixth season.

The Eagles agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Scott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Scott, 27, has played 60 games with 12 starts in his career, seeing action on 959 offensive snaps and 330 on special teams.

He has totaled 349 touches for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2022, he played 15 games with two starts and had 59 touches for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Eagles’ running backs under contract are Kenneth Gainwell, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. The team also has agreed to terms with Rashaad Penny.

4 responses to “Eagles agree to one-year deal with Boston Scott

  2. Terrible news for the NY Giants. Pencil in at least 2 more TDs for Scott vs. “Little Blue” this season.

  3. Sorry, Giants fans. Looks like he’s gonna be dominating you at least two more times.

