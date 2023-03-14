Eagles agree to sign Rashaad Penny

Getty Images

Rashaad Penny is heading to Philadelphia.

Penny, the running back who has spent his entire career in Seattle, has agreed to terms with the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Penny has played his entire career in Seattle. When healthy he has shown some flashes of that first-round talent, averaging more than six yards per carry in each of the last two seasons, but he struggles to stay healthy and has played in just 42 games in his NFL career.

The decision to sign Penny may indicate that the Eagles expect running back Miles Sanders to leave in free agency.