Eagles agree to sign Rashaad Penny

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT
Rashaad Penny is heading to Philadelphia.

Penny, the running back who has spent his entire career in Seattle, has agreed to terms with the Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Penny has played his entire career in Seattle. When healthy he has shown some flashes of that first-round talent, averaging more than six yards per carry in each of the last two seasons, but he struggles to stay healthy and has played in just 42 games in his NFL career.

The decision to sign Penny may indicate that the Eagles expect running back Miles Sanders to leave in free agency.

  1. any idea the money on this? He’s productive…but has played 18 of 50 games last 3 years. Coming off busted fibula. if it’s more than 1/4, I’m iffy.

  3. In follow up news, Eagles running back Rashaad Penny will go on season ending IR after injuring himself during the contract signing.

  8. With his injury history I certainly hope they paid Pennys on the dollar. See what I did there?

  9. Word from Philly is that he injured his hand signing the contract. On injured reserve until training camp.

  10. I was really hoping he would be re-signed. He was doing very well last season before he got hurt (again). He looked like he was finally fully recovered. 6+yds/carry is impressive. He’s a home run hitter. If he is fully recovered and can stay healthy he will be a great signing. I hope he does it.

  11. He’ll be great for about 20 plays spread throughout 2-3 trips to the IR before he gets “injured” and has to shut it down for the season.

  12. Woo hoo!!!! Thats the piece thatll win nxt yrs superbowl for sure. I believe in howie…. But the 9ers are getting waaaay better and the eagles are kindve seemingly not

  13. Should IR him until the playoffs, can’t last more then a few games before getting hurt but those few games are usually pretty good.

  14. I would imagine it’s a contract heavily, heavily loaded with incentives revolving around health. It’s a low risk, medium reward signing. Meh. It won’t prohibit them from drafting one.

  15. China Doll…..frequent flyer on the injury report, misses more games than he plays.

  16. tejastim says:
    March 14, 2023 at 3:41 pm
    Is the 2015 version of Howie making a comeback??

    ——

    Chip Kelly was GM in 2015.

    Seattle ground Chris Carson to a pulp, then they did the same thing with Penny, and then they did the same thing with Ken Walker. Penny’s probably thrilled to get outta that infirmary.

  17. Remember when Marshawn Lynch was considered talented but an injury risk before trade to Seattle where he made his career? Hoping for the same from Penny in Philly.

  18. One of the problems with Sanders was that he got nicked up a lot and missed critical games, so the Eagles went out and signed a player who missed even more games. Sanders was unavailable for 14% of the games over his first 4 season, or missed 2.25 games per season, while Penny was unavailable for 49% of his games or missed 8 game per season over his first 5 years.

    Hope they have a good infirmary in Philadelphia!

  19. Penny’s value when healthy is obvious. However, don’t be shocked if his contract is filled with incentives & only one year guaranteed. Wish him well, but not sorry to see the Seahawk’s moving past him, at this point.

