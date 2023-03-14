Garrett Bradbury agrees to new deal with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 04 Jets at Vikings
Getty Images

Center Garrett Bradbury will be staying in Minnesota.

According to multiple reports, Bradbury has agreed to a three-year, $15.75 million contract to remain with the Vikings.

The Vikings did not exercise Bradbury’s fifth-year option before the 2022 season, but they decided to bring him back after he started 12 regular season games and a playoff game. Bradbury has started all 60 games he’s played since the Vikings made him the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Bradbury was the only starter on the Vikings offensive line set for free agency this offseason. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that the team expects right tackle Brian O'Neill back for camp after tearing his Achilles.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Garrett Bradbury agrees to new deal with Vikings

  2. Wow things are not looking up in Minnesota.

    When your locking up “busts” there is a problem.

  4. Maybe we can line up our new tight end right off of Bradbury‘s hip on passing downs.

  5. Its a win win. Five million dollars a year with little guaranteed money for a starting center is a very reasonable contract.

  6. That’s a pretty fair deal in my opinion. Not sure what the guaranteed money is, but they should be able to move on from Bradbury fairly quickly if he doesn’t play the way he did last year.

  8. Actually……that sounds like a pretty good deal. He did improve last year but is hardly Jason Kelce. A decent starting C for 5/6 million, pretty team friendly

  9. The offense just needs to perform the same. Having all 5 OL back is a good start. But we are all waiting to see what that defense can improve too. I’d take middle of the pack/15-16.

  10. Not many other options and the price is right. Just hope he players more like last year than his previous 3. Tired of watching him getting pushed into Cousins on a regular basis. At least Hicks is gone from Chicago, but Clark from GB eats his lunch.

  11. $7 for a te that can’t catch & $5 for a center that was supposed to get $10M – talk about bizzarro world

  13. Fair deal for. A decent not great player. The O wasn’t really the problem. We need 75% new defensive players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.