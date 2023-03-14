Greg Joseph signs new contract with Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have struggled to find a consistently reliable kicker in recent years. They now have one, and they’re not letting him go.

Agent Brett Tessler has disclosed that Joseph has a new deal with the Vikings.

As noted by Tessler, Joseph had five game-winning field goals in 2022. He also kicked a franchise-record 61-yard field goal against the Giants to win the game at the buzzer on Christmas Eve.

That said, he missed six extra points in 2022, going 40 of 46. He missed only seven field goals, converting on 26 of 33.

It’s a one-year contract, with a base value of $2 million and a max value of $2.5 million. It also includes $1.7 million fully guaranteed.

The investment strongly indicates that Joseph will be the team’s kicker in 2023.

8 responses to “Greg Joseph signs new contract with Vikings

  5. I thought for sure he would be gone and they’d have tryouts with one or two UDFA

  6. Yes they should false start every extra point so it’s easier for Joseph’s to convert.

  7. Be it known that those six missed extra points were always at meaningful parts of the game. Usually in the fourth quarter and would have put them ahead by two scores. They couldn’t have won all those one-score games without Greg Joseph missing those extra points.

