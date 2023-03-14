Inside the Javon Hargrave contract

The 49ers made a big move on Monday, in an effort to make their great defense even greater.
Soon-to-be-former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave intends to sign on Wednesday a four-year, $84 million contract. Here are the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms.
1. Signing bonus: $23 million.
2. 2023 base salary: $1.165 million, fully guaranteed.
3. 2024 option bonus: $6 million, fully guaranteed.
4. 2024 base salary: $8.885 million, fully guaranteed.
5. 2025 base salary: $19.9 million.
6. 2026 base salary: $21.65 million.
7. 2023-26 workout bonuses: $100,000 workout bonuses, fully guaranteed in 2023 and 2024.
8. 2023-26 per-game roster bonuses: $44,118 per game, up to $750,000 per year, fully guaranteed for 2023.
So it’s a two-year, fully guaranteed contract, under which Hargrave will make up to $40.75 million. The next two years represent team-held options.