Inside the new Jalen Ramsey deal

Getty Images

The details of the new Jalen Ramsey deal are in.

As expected, he has picked up significant new guarantees. As expected, he has reduced his cash in 2023, in order to create more cap space. As expected, we have the numbers.

Ramsey was due to make $17 million in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024, and $19.5 million in 2025.

Here are the new terms, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $8.835 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.165 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $11 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $14.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $4 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million.

The contract continues to include $2.5 million escalators for 2024 and 2025.

Before the trade, Ramsey had $5 million in full guarantees remaining. After the trade, he now has $35.5 million in full guarantees.

Also, the Dolphins got some significant cap relief for 2023. Instead of having Ramsey could for $17 million, his new cap number is $4.11 million. That’s a reduction of $12.89 million.

To make it happen, Ramsey gave up $7 million in cash this year. But he’ll get it all back in 2024. His 2025 terms are unchanged.