Jakobi Meyers agrees to three-year deal with Raiders

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 14, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are bringing another familiar face to Las Vegas.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers has agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Mayers spent his first four seasons with the Patriots. He led the team’s inconsistent offense last year with 67 catches, 804 yards, and six touchdowns.

Meyers, 26, was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent last year.

He will now reunite with McDaniels, who called Meyers’ plays for his first three seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator.

In 60 games with 39 starts, Meyers has 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.

31 responses to “Jakobi Meyers agrees to three-year deal with Raiders

  1. Patriots have a lot of cap room and they didn’t bother matching 3 years at $33M? Wow. Guess they didn’t want him back for some reason.

  2. Well, that’s terrible. The money wasn’t unreasonable either. LV was always the wild card competitor since they had the cap space.

    “BB can’t find WRs”

    LOL

  3. Belichick should be on the phone with Odell Beckham Jr. this morning. For God’s sake, get Mac some help.

  4. As a Patriots fan, it’s pretty frustrating that we couldn’t keep Jakobi for $11M a year when we signed Nelson Agholor for $13M a year

  7. Wow, now let us see what they will do for Mac Jones.

    Either Kraft takes over, or BeliCHEAP will be completely exposed.

  9. touchback6 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:07 am
    Well, that’s terrible. The money wasn’t unreasonable either. LV was always the wild card competitor since they had the cap space.

    “BB can’t find WRs”

    LOL

    ———

    Always a silver lining huh?

  11. Terrible loss for the Pat’s and Mac Jones. I have no clue what NE is doing anymore and spare me the OBJ discussion. No thanks.

  12. This needed to happen….
    Wish him the very best…. But do think he sold himself short in the deal…..
    Meyers is no longer the distraction from the Pats needing to get a more explosive player in his stead

  13. line39 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:08 am
    As a Patriots fan, it’s pretty frustrating that we couldn’t keep Jakobi for $11M a year when we signed Nelson Agholor for $13M a year

    ________________________
    The Pats paid Agholor for what they thought he would be. Obviously they were mistaken, but it doesn’t mean that they should give Jakobi the bag.

  15. “BB can’t find WRs”

    He still cant… Meyers is a league average WR that was forced into playing tome by his inability to full out the rest of a WR room…

    And how many besides Meyers over the last decade has BB actually found??

  16. touchback6 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:07 am
    Well, that’s terrible. The money wasn’t unreasonable either. LV was always the wild card competitor since they had the cap space.

    “BB can’t find WRs”
    ———————————-
    What was Nelson Agholor’s contract? Oh, 2 year $22 million for 470/360 yard seasons. So many 1,000 yard receivers since Brady left!

  17. Meyers is decent but not a difference maker. Good possession guy. I’d like to see Dwight Schultz in Pats offense opposite Hunter Henry. Can spit him out wide at times.

  18. PS – to line39

    Jakobi Meyers does not make Jalen Ramsey nervous. Not at all

    he’s not worth the $11 million – the Patriots need more speed and they know it as well

    Jakobi was a really nice player and had a really nice contract – good for him – now he has a better one

  19. Honestly what are we doing I was good with the Jimmy G signing but our biggest need on offense isn’t really a receiver it’s on the O-line and defense we could find a player like Meyers late in the draft I’m starting to honestly question what both McDaniels and Ziegler are trying to do smh….

  20. “BB can’t find WRs”

    LOL

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++

    He was basically a dice roller, he had no idea who would work out. Sometime he hit some good ones, and his fans SINGLE THEM OUT, like they have proved something, like they singled out 2 out of 41 playoff games.

    Here is an example:
    nfl/2018/9/18/17873732/patriots-josh-gordon-trade-34-wide-receiver-moves-so-far-my-god-bill-belichick
    1. March 7: Released Bernard Reedy
    2. March 19: Acquired Cordarelle Patterson in a trade with the Raiders
    3. March 21: Re-signed Matthew Slater
    4. April 4:Traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams
    5. April 6: Signed Jordan Matthews
    6. May 11: Signed sixth-round draft pick Braxton Berrios
    7. July 23: Signed Devin Lucien
    8. July 27: Signed Paul Turner
    9. August 1: Released Jordan Matthews
    10. August 3: Signed Eric Decker
    11. August 5: Released Malcolm Mitchell
    12. August 22: Released Kenny Britt
    13. August 27: Released Eric Decker
    14. August 27: Signed K.J. Maye
    15. August 31: Released Devin Lucien
    16. August 31: Released Paul Turner
    17. September 1: Released K.J. Maye
    18. September 1: Placed Braxton Berrios on injured reserve.
    19. September 1: Released Riley McCarron
    20. September 2: Signed Riley McCarron to the practice squad.
    21. September 2: Claimed Amara Darboh off waivers
    22. September 2: Claimed Chad Hansen off waivers
    23. September 4: Released Amara Darboh
    24. September 4: Signed Jace Billingsley to the practice squad
    25. September 4: Signed Riley McCarron
    26. September 10: Released Chad Hansen
    27. September 10: Released Riley McCarron
    28. September 11: Signed Bennie Fowler
    29. September 11: Signed Corey Coleman
    30. September 12: Released Jace Billingsley from the practice squad
    31. September 15: Released Bennie Fowler
    32. September 15: Signed Riley McCarron to the practice squad
    33. September 17: Acquired Josh Gordon in a trade with the Browns
    34. September 17: Released Corey Coleman

  21. mainewoodchopper says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:26 am
    Meyers is decent but not a difference maker. Good possession guy. I’d like to see Dwight Schultz in Pats offense opposite Hunter Henry. Can spit him out wide at times.

    00Rate This

    —————————

    7 grabs a game and 75 yards on the minimum every week, always open, great hands, really good route runner, etc?

    Did you say this about Deion Branch when Branch was in NE? Because that’s what he is.

  22. cakesw says:
    March 14, 2023 at 10:24 am
    “BB can’t find WRs”

    He still cant… Meyers is a league average WR that was forced into playing tome by his inability to full out the rest of a WR room…

    And how many besides Meyers over the last decade has BB actually found??

    ——————-

    Umm, talk to Brady on that one. BB signed plenty of good FA WRs in the last decade for Brady.

    Brady only wanted vets so BB didn’t bother drafting starters, he drafted developmental WRs just like he did his back up QBs.

  24. Umm, talk to Brady on that one. BB signed plenty of good FA WRs in the last decade for Brady.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++

    I know some analysts on wall streets who have predicted that markets would collapse since Dow Jones was at 13000 level.

    He must be a genius, right? LOL

  25. The Raiders are so bad at FA/drafting/play management!

    They are going to suck for many more seasons.

  26. This is another proof why I think Davante asks for a trade from the Raiders… The Raiders know his discontent and are needing to fill that hole. Defense and OL problems are the biggest needs on that team…

  27. Maybe Belichick is tanking for Caleb Williams

    +++++++++++++++

    I think there is another possibility : Kraft is tanking so that he can get rid of Belichick.

    Think of this case : Pats win 9 games in 2023 season. What should Kraft do? What if he keeps him and Pats win 8 or 9 games again in 2024 season? Belichick will be 2 or 3 games away from breaking Shula’s record. It will be inhumane to fire him.

  28. Hunter Henry the only legit weapon on offense there. Jacobi Myers and Jonnu Smith now gone and nothing to address their horrible offensive line. Don’t trust the hoodie anymore

  30. I’m not even watching this team until McDaniels is gone and the rebuild begins with competent leadership.

    Raiders are bottom dwellers until that happens.

  31. New England signs a guy as an undrafted free agent. The Raiders sign the same guy, but pay through the nose for him. That’s the difference between how winning and losing teams operate.

