James Bradberry agrees to re-sign with Eagles

The Eagles have seen a number of defensive players agree to deals with other teams as free agents in the last couple of days, but they were able to secure the return of a key member of the unit on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles have reached an agreement with cornerback James Bradberry on a new contract. It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $38 million and there’s another $6 million available in incentives. The deal includes $20 million in fully guaranteed money.

Bradberry signed with the Eagles last year after the Giants cut him for cap reasons. He was named a second-team All-Pro after starting all 17 regular season games and recording 44 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 17 passes defensed.

That effort helped the Eagles win the NFC East and Bradberry had another interception in the team’s playoff win against the Giants. His postseason run ended with a holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Super Bowl LVII that led to the Chiefs’ game-winning field goal, but the Eagles are holding onto him despite that unhappy ending to the season.

  2. Very pleasant surprise for this Birds fan. Outstanding player, high character, the kind of guy you want on your team.

  6. Lost a back up tackle, 2 LB’s and a safety nobody should pay $6 million a year for. This guy is worth the money. CJ, where are ya brother?

  8. Just sit back and relax with the beverage of your choice and watch Howie operate. 🙂

  9. Does this mean that Darius Slay is gone? Don’t see the Eagles keeping two high priced veteran corners

  12. I thought there was a zero chance he was staying until Jamel Dean set the market very low. Then I thought we had a chance. Way to go, Howie!

  13. I screamed “yes!!” On the “quiet ride” train and everyone looked at me like I was insane. Keep working that magic, In Howie We Trust

  15. slimglynn says:
    March 14, 2023 at 6:05 pm

    Signing with the Superbowl losers?/////// Gonna be fun watching A.J. & Smitty torch Gilmour & Diggs. …Jerrah lost out on Bradberry so he had to go with Gilmour

  16. touchback6 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 6:16 pm

    What losers and an incredbile SB chokejob with a big lead at halftime.////////////////////////41-33 You talk about choke jobs ! Wouldn’t even give a post game hand shake !

