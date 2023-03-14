Jeff Wilson set to re-sign with Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Packers at Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins are keeping the band together in their offensive backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back Jeff Wilson has agreed to re-sign with the team. Raheem Mostert has also agreed to a new deal with the team and the Dolphins re-signed Salvon Ahmed last week.

Wilson and Mostert both agreed to two-year deals. Schefter reports Wilson’s pact has a maximum value of $8.2 million.

Wilson joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade with the 49ers and appeared in eight regular season games. He ran 92 times for 468 yards and two touchdowns while also running 10 times for 23 times and a score in Miami’s playoff loss to the Bills.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jeff Wilson set to re-sign with Dolphins

  1. Very satisfied with this duo at bargain prices. Signing a big name for big money makes no sense. The Fins need to get a RT and G and decent Tackle backups first! Even with a below average OLine the running backs averaged near 5 yds per carry. If they want Tua to survive a full season they need to run the ball and stop abandoning the gameplan for 45+ passing attempts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.